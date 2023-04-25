Silicon Designs inks disty partnership with Digi-Key Marketplace

Silicon Designs Inc. has reached a global partnership with Digi-Key Marketplace for the online sale and distribution of smaller volumes of its industrial-grade MEMS dc accelerometer modules for zero-to-medium frequency instrumentation applications. Under the new partnership, the company has made available 100 unique MEMS dc accelerometer models, in ranges from ±2 g to ±400 g, for immediate online order via the platform.

The goal of this enhanced online distribution model is to make Silicon Designs industrial-grade MEMS DC response accelerometer modules more accessible to customers, and particularly in regions or geographies where the company may not already have an authorized sales agent or representative, or where non-commercial ordering quantities may be desired. The Digi-Key Marketplace platform now affords customers the added convenience of ordering industrial-grade MEMS DC accelerometers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from anywhere in the world.

Each Silicon Designs industrial-grade MEMS DC accelerometer module on Digi-Key Marketplace is listed as a dedicated page on the platform. The page contains up-to-date technical specifications, a downloadable product datasheet link, and a dedicated Digi-Key part number. As the manufacturer, Silicon Designs will continue to handle all order approvals and acceptances, inventory management, shipping, and any required export compliance end-user declarations. The company will also continue to provide all technical sales and applications engineering support for each customer purchase.