Samsung ships 261M smartphones globally

Samsung has grabbed the title as the largest smartphone manufacturer in 2022 after shipping 261-million units worldwide – edging out the 226.4 million units shipped by Apple, according to StockApps.com.

“The South Korean technology giant was able to maintain its market leadership despite the pandemic-induced economic downturn, which affected all smartphone manufacturers,” says StockApps financial journalist Edith Reads. “This is a testament to Samsung’s ability to adapt quickly to changing consumer needs and trends.”

The pandemic drastically affected the global smartphone market in 2020, with total shipments standing at just 275.8 million units – the lowest volume since Q2 2013, according to StockApps.com. However, Samsung was resilient during this period and eventually surpassed its pre-pandemic sales levels.

“Samsung’s success in the smartphone market can be attributed to several factors, including the company’s innovative technology, design, and marketing strategies. The company has consistently introduced cutting-edge features and technology to its devices, such as the foldable screen, which has helped to differentiate Samsung’s devices from those of its competitors,” reads adds.