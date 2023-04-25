Sager Electronics appoints supplier, product director

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products and custom solutions provider, has appointed Holly Myers to the position of director, supplier marketing and product management.

Myers brings to Sager nearly 20-years of channel leadership experience with a focus on marketing, product management and sales. In 2005, she began her electronics career with Wallace Electronic Sales, a manufacturer’s rep firm supporting electromechanical components at OEMs across the Southern US, and completed her CPMR in 2011. She later joined the Genie Group in 2018 as a vice president responsible for attracting, developing and fostering supplier relationships, cultivating key accounts and driving sales growth, and managing process improvement, pricing and analytics.

“Holly is a highly regarded leader well recognized for her many contributions both at her past employers and within the industry as a whole,” says Faris Aruri, senior vice-president of marketing for Sager Electronics. “Holly brings to Sager expertise in sales, marketing and product management, as well as a commitment to excellence, and a passion for growth. We’re pleased to welcome Holly to our management team.”