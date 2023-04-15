Rambus joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS)

Rambus, a global chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, announced it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance. Through the alliance, Rambus will have access to Intel’s process roadmaps to provide advanced security and interface IP solutions optimized for performance, power, area and security for Intel process and packaging technologies. With Rambus IP on IFS, customers can design state-of-the-art SoCs for the data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace applications.

“As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Rambus to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications,” said Suk Lee, VP of Ecosystem Development Office at IFS. “As the first open system foundry, our advanced process & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Rambus IP, will lead the way to solutions that power our digital world.”

Rambus offers some of the world’s highest performance memory and interconnect interface IP, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of security IP solutions. Rambus security IP and provisioning solutions secure billions of devices annually.