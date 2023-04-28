POET Tech delivers solution for the AI market

POET Technologies Inc., Toronto-based designer and developer of chip-scale photonic solutions, has released ‘POET Starlight’, a packaged light source solution for AI applications. POET has entered into an agreement with Celestial AI, creators of the Photonic Fabric, for development and production of POET Starlight packaged light sources and has received an advanced purchase order for initial production units.

“POET’s Starlight chips and its technology roadmap are complementary to our advanced silicon photonics and system-in-package technologies,” said Preet Virk, co-founder and COO of Celestial AI. “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with POET Technologies, building on its optical interposer technology to enable us to meet our performance, scale, and cost targets.”

The POET Starlight products are packaged light engines based on POET’s LightBar platform, which recently earned industry praise when it was demonstrated at OFC. Chip developers are working to redesign the core of computer architecture to incorporate light for communication among chips or to perform complex computations, all in an effort to eliminate the bandwidth and power-efficiency bottlenecks inherent in electronic devices. Each such chip requires one or more light sources able to provide several frequencies of light integrated into the fabric of the device.

Optical Interposer platform

POET’s Starlight products integrate active components like lasers and certain other passive optical and electrical components into the optical interposer to provide a complete light source solution that can be integrated on a host board and connected to chips and ASICs with built-in silicon photonics. POET achieves its low-cost solution through the use of features and benefits of the POET Optical Interposer platform and the “semiconductorization” of photonics fabrication processes.

“The ability for POET to passively attach high power CW lasers on its optical interposer at wafer scale enables the use of single known-good laser chips and eliminates the need for laser arrays which can be cost prohibitive for high-volume applications,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, chairman and CEO of POET Technologies. “Our team has worked closely with Celestial AI to define a low-cost packaging solution that is up to 75% lower in cost than competing solutions and is highly scalable for the volumes that Celestial AI is projecting.”