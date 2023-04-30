North American pcb industry sales up 11.6%

IPC industry association has announced that the March 2023 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (pcb) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.91.

Total North American PCB shipments in March 2023 were up 11.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments were up 30.1 percent.

PCB bookings in March were down 10.5 percent compared to the same month last year. March bookings were up 2.3 percent compared to the preceding month.

“The book-to-bill slipped this month, but this was driven in part by strong shipments,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Order flow is holding steady, but at lower levels than a year ago.”

