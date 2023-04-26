Mouser to carry Navitas WBG

Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has signed an agreement with global distributor Mouser Electronics.

The new, worldwide agreement will see Mouser stock Navitas GanFast and GeneSiC wide band-gap (WBG) semiconductor technologies. GaNFast power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial.

“The pressure on designers and system architects to improve application performance while minimizing size and driving down energy use is creating a rapidly growing global demand for efficient and integrated WBG semiconductors,” says David Carroll, senior VP worldwide sales at Navitas.