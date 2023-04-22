Mouser launches content series on green energy storage

Mouser Electronics Inc., electronic component distributor, kicks off an enlightening new season of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) content series on green energy storage, days before Earth Day 2023. The kickoff installment focuses on the need, potential and future of energy storage systems, as well as their many components and battery chemistries.

While industry experts estimate that wind and solar currently provide 20 percent of energy generated in the United States, renewables are not yet a consistent source of energy and require energy storage systems to make power available on-demand. This EIT content series dives into trends in energy capture vs storage and how solar energy gets to batteries. It also highlights how engineers can select the right components for their designs in the sustainable storage arena.

Kicking off the discussion is The Tech Between Us, EIT’s popular podcast, hosted by Mouser Director of Technical Content Raymond Yin. In the first of three green energy storage related podcasts, Yin welcomes Dr. Imre Gyuk, Director of Energy Storage Research, U.S. Department of Energy for an informative conversation on the global importance of capturing and storing renewable energy to ensure a connected grid system with long-term, sustainable power. The discussion is timely, as this year’s Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) centers around the theme of “Invest in our Planet” and looks at what companies have done to further sustainability initiatives.

Advertisement

“We are very excited to launch this year’s EIT program with such a noteworthy guest and timely topic,” says Raymond Yin, Mouser Electronics’ Director of Technical Content and host of The Tech Between Us podcast. “We hope this technical content on green energy storage systems will assist the engineers and innovators who are designing the solutions of tomorrow.”

The Tech Between Us

The instalment begins with an introduction to the technology behind green energy storage systems, and highlights both current and future alternatives to Lithium-ion, as well as recent technical developments for green energy sectors. The series opener details the transition to renewable energy and highlights the growth of solar energy, discussing power delivery. An effective system requires a source, storage and transmission lines in order to be truly successful. By understanding the challenges associated with implementing interim energy storage solutions in practical designs, engineers can gain invaluable insights into renewable solutions.

Episode co-sponsors include manufacturers Analog Devices, Infineon, Littelfuse, onsemi, Panasonic, Phoenix Contact, TE Connectivity and Vishay. Mouser’s EIT program continues to deliver a variety of exclusive content to complement the conversation on The Tech Between Us.