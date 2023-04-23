Kraken Robotics receives $3M order

Robotics Inc., St. John’s NL, has received a $3 million purchase order for its SeaPower subsea batteries. Deliveries will occur in 2023.

Kraken’s SeaPower 6000-meter rated pressure tolerant batteries are based on the firm’s pressure tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries. This provides an attractively priced, environmentally friendly, and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications. Kraken’s hot swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module which provides a very high level of redundancy and safety.

The marine technology company provides complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Its high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.