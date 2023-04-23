Electronic Products & Technology

Kraken Robotics receives $3M order

EP&T Magazine   

Automation / Robotics Electronics Power Supply / Management batteries Kraken lithium marine polymer robotics subsea

Newfoundland robotics firm to build SeaPower Subsea Power Systems

Robotics Inc., St. John’s NL, has received a $3 million purchase order for its SeaPower subsea batteries. Deliveries will occur in 2023.

Kraken’s SeaPower 6000-meter rated pressure tolerant batteries are based on the firm’s pressure tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries. This provides an attractively priced, environmentally friendly, and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications. Kraken’s hot swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module which provides a very high level of redundancy and safety.

The marine technology company provides complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Its high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Kraken nets $9M deep-sea battery contract
Kraken achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification
Kraken receives innovation funding
Kraken Robotics signs $36M Danish navy contract