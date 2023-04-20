Intertek hires biz dev mgr

Intertek Laboratories Inc., a design, manufacturing, engineering and testing company, has appointed Michael Rosen as its business development manager. Rosen brings more than 40 years of experience in electronics, manufacturing and related industries to the Intertek team.

In his new role, Rosen will be responsible for driving revenue growth by identifying new business opportunities, developing, and nurturing customer relationships, and delivering innovative solutions to meet customer needs. He will work closely with Intertek’s management team to develop and implement strategies that align with the company’s overall growth objectives.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our team,” said Intertek president Mary LaBella. “His proven track record of success in business development, coupled with his deep industry knowledge, make him an excellent addition to our team.”

Rosen has extensive experience in the manufacturing, engineering, design and testing, and inspection of military and commercial assemblies. Prior to joining Intertek, he held multiple roles as a manufacturers’ representative for electronic, mechanical, and electro-mechanical equipment, and served as president & CEO of a build-to-print contract manufacturer.