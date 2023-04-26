eSight appoints CEO & board chairman

Toronto-based vision-enhancement technology organization, eSight has announced that John Tushar is the newly elected board chairman, while Aaron Tutwiler was promoted to CEO from his previous role as global director of sales and business development. In addition, Roland Mattern expands his scope of responsibility as the new director of sales and marketing. In these new roles, the three senior leaders will drive forward the execution of the company’s long-term strategy as it prepares for the launch of its newest generation of eSight low-vision smart glasses, eSight Go.

As the newly elected Board Chairman, Tushar will leverage his extensive background to help guide operational leadership, portfolio management and strategies for commercial execution of new products in the complex and rapidly evolving healthcare products landscape.

“I look forward to strategically guiding such an innovative company for future success within the healthcare space,” said Tushar. “eSight is committed to advancing the capabilities of assistive technology, and I plan to bring my record and expertise within the industry to build a solid plan for long-term growth.”

eSight Go product launch

The adjustments made within the firm’s executive leadership team come in advance of a new product launch scheduled for later this fall. eSight Go, a pair of electronic glasses are being billed as “the most advanced vision enhancement solution.” The wearable assistive device can help people with significant central vision loss and legal blindness achieve up to 20/20 enhanced vision. eSight Go glasses are lightweight, sleek, and comfortable, seamlessly moving with you from indoor, routine activities to outdoor, physical environments. A small, high-speed, high-definition camera captures everything the wearer is looking at. eSight’s advanced, clinically validated algorithms optimize and enhance the footage. It is then presented on two OLED monitors, one in front of each eye, in real time. The brain synthesizes these images with clarity.