EPTECH Shows return for 2023

Stepping from the shadows of Covid-19, the 2023 series of EPTECH table-top trade shows will resume this spring as in-person events. Kicking off the six-city, Canada-wide tour will be the show in Winnipeg on April 20th, hosted at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre.

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, EPTECH shows provide exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature related seminars scheduled throughout the day. Attendees can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, software, distribution, CEM services and test solutions to name some.

Facilitate a return to ‘normalcy’

“The pandemic has impacted every industry in Canada, and the electronics industry is no exception, as many live, in-person events went dark over the past two or three years. We want to help facilitate a return to ‘normalcy and recognize that businesses need to see their customers in the flesh. Our show has always served as a catalyst to bringing members of Canada’s ecosystem together,” says Scott Atkinson, EPTECH show manager.

The return of Canada’s only trade show series focused on the electronic design and engineering market will also be traveling to Toronto on May 9th, Vancouver on June 7th, Montreal on September 6th, Calgary on September 26th, and wrapping up in Mississauga on October 16th.

“Our shows remain a valuable tool for industry vendors and suppliers looking to generate leads in each of Canada’s prominent electronic markets,” Atkinson states. “Emerging from winter’s clutch, Canada’s engineering community should be eager to step away from their desks and embrace the opportunity to speak directly to suppliers.”

Register in advance

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Attendees can register for any show by accessing this link. https://www.eptech.ca/attend/

“For more than four decades, EP&T has served as Canada’s information resource for electronics designers and engineers and EPTECH has been a big part of what we deliver to our community,” Atkinson adds. “As the producers of EPTECH, we are committed to helping connect electronics engineers and designers with solutions providers – our shows do exactly that.”

For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca or contact Scott Atkinson at (437) 995-4651 satkinson@annexbusinessmedia.com.