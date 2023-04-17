Emerson to acquire NI

Global technology and software player Emerson announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Austin Texas-based test and measurement leader National Instruments (NI) for $60 per share in cash at an equity value of $8.2 billion. Emerson already owns approximately 2.3 million shares of NI, representing approximately 2% of shares outstanding.

NI provides software-connected automated test and measurement systems that enable enterprises to bring products to market faster and at a lower cost. NI’s solutions help customers solve current and future test challenges and improve speed and efficiency in their product development cycles. NI had $1.66 billion in 2022 revenue and operates in more than 40 countries, serving approximately 35,000 customers across semiconductor and electronics, transportation, and aerospace and defense markets.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with NI, whose best-in-class test and measurement product and software offerings accelerate Emerson’s progress toward a cohesive, higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio,” said Lal Karsanbhai, Emerson president & CEO. “With this expansion into test and measurement, Emerson will enhance its automation capabilities and gain a broader set of customers that relies on NI’s solutions at critical points along the product development cycle. These capabilities provide Emerson industry diversification into attractive and growing discrete markets like semiconductor and electronics, transportation and electric vehicles, and aerospace and defense that are poised to benefit from secular growth trends. NI’s business is well-aligned with our vision for automation and we look forward to working together to bring more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our customers, accelerate growth and position Emerson to deliver significant shareholder value.”

“Over the past several months, we’ve been evaluating strategic options for the future of our business with the intent to maximize its value,” added Eric Starkloff, NI’s CEO.

“We ran a robust and comprehensive process, considered a range of potential options, and believe this represents the best outcome for all NI stakeholders. This transaction is a strong testament to the improvements and initiatives we’ve implemented in recent years that have transformed NI into a software focused company with higher growth, better profitability and lower cyclicality. We’re thrilled that Emerson recognizes the value we’ve created and we believe they will help us build on our momentum to further position NI as a leading provider of software-connected automated test and measurement systems.”