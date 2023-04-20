Diverse appoints technical field applications director

Authorized stocking distributor of electronic components Diverse Electronics, St-Laurent, QC, has announced the latest addition of Derek Sellen to the company’s senior level executive team.

Serving as technical field applications director, Sellen brings 35-years of experience in manufacturing, pcb assembly and product management. Most recently he served as the design/production manager at Ilux LED Solutions, and Stanpro Lighting, where he managed the production of numerous LED modules.

Sellen has also held positions with Henkel Electronics (Loctite), Multicore Solders and Electrovert.

“We are very pleased to have Derek as part of the team,” said Rick Masciotra, president and C.E.O. of Diverse Electronics. “His product design and electronic manufacturing experience lends greatly to his new role where he is dedicated to finding solutions for customers’ unique requirements. Derek will also be an invaluable asset to the company’s well-established LED Lighting Technology Solutions Group. I encourage everyone to reach out and join me in welcoming Derek to his new role and Diverse Electronics.”