CODACA partners with Digi-Key

CODACA, a Shenzhen, China-based manufacturer of high quality power inductors, has established a partnership with Digi-Key Electronics. Available through Digi-Key’s online marketplace, CODACA now offers convenient stocking and immediate shipping options worldwide for its molding power choke high current power inductor, class d amplifier inductor, and automotive grade power inductor.

CODACA has been developing and manufacturing high quality power inductors for more than 20 years. With certifications including ISO9001, ISA14001, TUV (GER), IATF16949 and CNAS, CODACA products are developed and tested to provide applications with low dc resistance, high-current ratings, and low power consumptions.