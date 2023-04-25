C2MI partners with BlackPearl tech group

With the aim to strengthen the resilience of the critical North American semiconductor supply chain – the BlackPearl group of companies, a global designer and manufacturer of electronic products, has reached a partnership with MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), based in Bromont, Québec.

C2MI’s founding partners IBM Canada Ltd, Teledyne MEMS along with Université de Sherbrooke welcomed BlackPearl as its newest member this week – completing the centre’s technology offering. BlackPearl’s role is to assist the hundreds of companies within the C2MI ecosystem with development, commercialization of their products, as well as oversight and management of the SMT line in this unique state-of-the-art facility.

C2MI is among the largest research and development centres in Canada dedicated solely to microelectronic systems. C2MI is at the core of many industrial sectors, integrating components essential to the use and deployment of digital technologies.

Transform prototypes and early-stage research

BlackPearl covers the spectrum from conception, product design, pcb manufacturing, surface mount assembly, and advanced electronic packaging, as well as full mechanical, electrical, software, and firmware engineering. The partnership with C2MI enables BlackPearl to transform prototypes and early-stage research into market-ready commodities while diversifying supply chains vital to clean energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, aerospace, and defense. Additionally, this collaboration ensures adherence to robust environmental, sustainability, worker health and safety, and community engagement standards.

BlackPearl created two new Canadian entities, BlackPearl Research, Inc. (Recherches Perle Noire, Inc.) and BlackPearl Innovation, Inc. (Innovation Perle Noire, Inc.), that will provide a premier investment role in Canada, specifically Bromont, Quebec, where a concentration of world leaders and corporations in semiconductors are setting the base of the new industrial Albany-Bromont Corridor.

From startups to established corporations

BlackPearl Research, Inc. (Recherches Perle Noire, Inc.) delivers a multitude of critical opportunities for Canadian companies, from startups to established corporations, and its mission is to develop R&D initiatives to foster the ideation of modern technologies.

BlackPearl Innovation, Inc. (Innovation Perle Noire, Inc.) is a unique production, process, and logistics company that delivers fast-paced technologies, innovative products, and solutions for clients in the energy, biomedical, industrial, automotive, and aerospace industries. Its goal is to expand its portfolio to include semiconductor fabrication, ASIC micro-fabrication, MEMS wire bonding and packaging, and next-generation PCB fabrication to the Quebec innovation ecosystem.

“In our field of advanced technology, it is always exciting and inspiring to have partners for whom technology mixes with innovative ideas and sharpens creative minds to enable the development of new and novel technology products. We are delighted to welcome BlackPearl as a member and partner for the card assembly and printed electronics technologies in our Research Center. Their know-how, expertise, and experience in the field of custom assembly and embedded systems will be a major asset for the entire Quebec and Canadian microelectronics ecosystem. Their service offerings, which are a welcomed addition to ours, will serve to complete the research, development and prototyping activities of new products intended for a multitude of market segments in our world where digital technologies are at the forefront,” said Marie-Josée Turgeon, CEO of C2MI.

“Unleash their full potential”

“It is with great excitement that Technum Québec, a digital technology innovation zone, welcomes BlackPearl to Bromont,” said Normand Bourbonnais, CEO of Technum Quebec. BlackPearl is also grateful to Technum Quebec, Investissement Quebec, and the Canada-Texas Chamber of Commerce for the invitation to be a part of the Innovation Zone.

“The BlackPearl team, for whom the entire world was a possibility, was quickly convinced that Bromont had all the elements allowing them to unleash their full potential.”

“The presence of BlackPearl in Bromont is great news for the economy, not only for the region, but for the entire country. Canada is a world hub for new technologies and this announcement confirms it,” said the Hon. Pascale St-Onge, MP for Brome-Missisquoi and minister of Sport and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

Attractiveness of the region

“The addition of Black Pearl to the innovation zone in Bromont is a clear demonstration of the attractiveness of our region for private investors. I am proud to see Technum Québec become a hub for digital technologies,” said Isabelle Charest, MNA for Brome-Missisquoi and Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation and the Outdoors.

BlackPearl is committed to supporting Canada’s growth as a key player in the constantly evolving semiconductor ecosystem in North America. With this partnership, their goal is to significantly reduce reliance on Asia Pacific countries to supply critical processes and services for advanced manufacturing and supply chain logistics. They will provide a secure environment where Canadian intellectual property and technology will not be available to be transmitted, leaked, or reproduced by offshore companies.

“BlackPearl is thrilled to be a part of the Innovation Zone ecosystem and a member of C2MI. We are grateful for the support provided by the Consulate General of Canada Houston and Investissement Quebec, which has been instrumental in our semiconductor expansion and reshoring plans. Together, we will help to position Canada as a global technology and innovation powerhouse by launching products into the market faster, thus building a brighter future for North America,” said Misti Jeter, President & CEO of BlackPearl Technology.