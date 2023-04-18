Bourns acquires Riedon

Bourns Inc., manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for power, protection, and sensing solutions, announced that it has acquired substantially all of the operating assets of Riedon Inc., a leading manufacturer of resistors headquartered in Alhambra, CA. Riedon’s products are key components used to help enhance efficiency and reliability in multiple market applications. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“As a leader and innovator of custom, high quality resistive solutions, Riedon’s products are well known for their stability over time even within extreme environments. Including Riedon’s broad portfolio of thick-film, thin-film, wire-wound and shunt resistor products gives us a valuable addition to Bourns resistors product line. This acquisition represents an important step in our continued protection portfolio growth strategy,” said Craig Shipley, president of Bourns Protection Division.

“The acquisition complements Bourns’ existing resistors product line and enables us to offer our customers a broader and deeper range of resistive and current sense product solutions. It also puts Bourns in a favorable position to better meet the technology and advanced product demands of high growth markets,” said Al Yost, president of Bourns Inc. “We are thrilled to welcome Riedon’s employees to the Bourns family, and look forward to working closely with them to continue the successful growth of the business.”