Boreas nets OEM design wins

Boréas Technologies, a Bromont-based developer of low-power piezo drivers, is entering mass production with three major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the PC and IoT market.

The design wins with three major brands will allow Boréas Technologies to bring its cutting-edge technology to a broad audience and make a significant impact on the tech industry, according to Simon Chaput, CEO of Boréas Technologies. Chaput is confident that his firm’s piezo haptic solutions will quickly become a must-have feature for consumers and is excited to see its positive impact on the market.

“We are thrilled to be entering mass production with those major OEMs” Chaput said. “We believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way people interact with their devices, and we are excited about the piezo haptic market growth that is happening.”