Anritsu appoints Pylon as Canadian service centre

Anritsu Company has appointed Pylon Electronics Inc. as an authorized service center for select Anritsu test solutions. The agreement allows Anritsu to continue to best serve Canadian customers.

A Ottawa-based and Canadian-owned calibration company, Pylon Electronics will service the majority of Anritsu handheld instruments, along with designated benchtop solutions, including bit error rate testers (BERTs), vector network analyzers (VNAs), and synthesizers at its Ottawa location.

“Anritsu is committed to providing premier support to our Canadian customers. We selected Pylon because of its staff’s experience with Anritsu equipment, as well as our shared commitment to high-quality service and repair. Local customers will have confidence that their test Anritsu solutions will continue their peak performance and provide accurate, repeatable measurements,” said Sean Grisier, head of technical services, Anritsu.

Field and benchtop instruments

Jarett Grant, president of Pylon Electronics, added:, “Pylon is thrilled to become an authorized service centre for Anritsu. Our companies have great synergy due to our shared values, such as our commitment to excellence, accuracy, and exceptional customer service. We will leverage our over 30 years in the calibration business to ensure Anritsu and their Canadian customers receive the high-quality service they have come to expect.”

All equipment and calibration procedures are National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) traceable to ensure the highest quality service available. Pylon Electronics’ veteran technicians are experienced at troubleshooting to the component level and have worked on the majority of test equipment in the market.

With the agreement, Pylon Electronics will service and repair Anritsu field and benchtop instruments, as well as RF components and power sensors. Among the field instruments are certain Site Master cable and antenna analyzers, ACCESS Master series, Network Master handheld analyzers, PIM Master family, Spectrum Master series, VNA Master, and LMR Master. Benchtop solutions supported by Pylon Electronics include designated VectorStar and ShockLine VNAs, Signal Quality Analyzer MP1800A, BERTWave, and MG3690 series of signal generators.