Advantech Wireless lands big order from satellite service provider

Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., has received an order valued at $1,750,000 CAD from a major satellite services provider. The order is for Advantech’s 3kw Summit soft-fail redundant SSPA systems.

“Advantech is committed to maintaining its legacy of producing extremely high-power amplifiers and systems for the satcom community,” said Advantech president John Restivo. “This legacy has established Advantech as the ‘go-to’ brand for all big power applications.”

Summit systems from Advantech contain four, eight or 16 high-power SSPAs that are phase-combined to achieve thousands of watts of RF output power. The summit software platform enables Mean-Time-Between-Failures (MTBF) by monitoring the health of each amplifier in the system to ensure consistent output, even with an amplifier failure. Modular architecture, and the ability to replace amplifiers in a short time frame, results in the lowest Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR) in the industry for high powered satellite amplifiers.

“This is yet another example of the work the team has been doing to competitively differentiate Advantech from others in the satellite communications amplifier business,” said Leighton Carroll, CEO, Baylin. “While there are many firms which can handle low power applications, high power with strong consistency is just one way Advantech differentiates itself.”