ventureLAB unveils hardware lab for medical devices

ventureLAB recently celebrated the opening of its new Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI) MedTech Lab at Sterling Industries, a facility that focuses on the development of hardware devices for medical applications.

“We’re thrilled to launch our MedTech HCI lab here at Sterling Industries in Vaughan. This will enable the development of made-in-Ontario medtech solutions in Ontario, while helping domestic companies to commercialize, grow and scale their businesses for global markets,” says Matt Skynner, chief operating officer at ventureLAB.

Tailored to the needs of start-ups in the medical hardware space, the lab is equipped with industry standard equipment and testing facilities that can be used to develop and test the functionality of the products designed for medical purposes.

The HCI MedTech Lab at Sterling is an attempt to showcase what is possible at the intersection of medtech, AI and hardware. The collaboration aims to bring together the knowledge and experience of individuals and organizations with a strong background in cutting edge hardware development and medical technology, in order to create an environment that will attract MedTech start-ups to York Region and Ontario, and ultimately benefit patients and healthcare providers alike.

“We’re committed to supporting our thriving MedTech sector here in Vaughan, boosting Canada’s reputation as a leader in medical innovation while creating new jobs,” says David Van Slingerland, CEO of Sterling Industries.

Sterling has accumulated experience in this field over the years, which has enabled it to offer its clients a range of services. Sterling scales production of medical components and devices with quality, process and regulatory compliance, helping clients deliver products by providing scaled production, design-for-manufacturing expertise, supplier consolidation and other critical value chain services.