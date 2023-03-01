DMZ unveils start-up pitch event

Toronto-based start-up incubator DMZ has unveiled its inaugural DMZ Demo Day, a unique event that offers start-ups a platform to pitch their business venture to a curated global audience of investors.

Hosted in the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on June 26th, the DMZ will welcome its global ecosystem of founders, partners and DMZ-powered incubators to reward and highlight the grit, drive and determination that start-up founders go through to create world-class technologies. DMZ Demo Day will award more than $300,000 in cash prizes to winning participating start-ups.

More than $300,000 in cash prizes

The full day of programming includes networking sessions; pitch competitions for student founders, Black founders, women founders, and international founders; a start-up island showcase; and keynote speakers.

The DMZ equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch and scale highly impactful start-ups. To date, the DMZ has helped over 776 start-ups raise $1.95 billion in capital and create more than 4,890 jobs. DMZ Demo Day will be yet another opportunity to change entrepreneurs’ lives. Looking to bring together up to 1,000 people from government, corporate entities, non-DMZ and DMZ start-ups, venture capitalists and angel investors, DMZ Demo Day is designed to put world-class innovation centre stage and connect the global start-up ecosystem.

Advertisement

For more information about this year’s DMZ Demo Day, visit here.