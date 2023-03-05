SEMI council aims to advance an agile, resilient supply chain

With the mission to build an agile, resilient supply chain, Industry association SEMI has formed an Industry Advisory Council (IAC), a group of industry leaders that will guide its initiatives impacting the global electronics supply chain. The Council will develop solutions to help SEMI members better withstand supply chain disruptions and make proactive decisions to protect their businesses and supplier networks.

Strategic partners DHL, McKinsey & Company, and Resilinc will work to accelerate and scale the initiative. The Council will establish 2023 priorities and deliverables and convene at least quarterly to ensure the SCM Initiative is on track to fulfill its vision.

Founding members of the SCM Industry Advisory Council:

Sanchali Bhattacharjee, Strategy and Program Office, Google

Hans Ehm, Senior Principal Supply Chain Management, Infineon

Mark Liu, Director of Technology Capability, Intel

Gregory Blanchette, Vice President, Strategic Supplier Management, KLA

Hans-Joachim Neumann, Head of Integrated Supply Chain Electronics, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

S.S. Fu, Director Corporate Planning Organization, TSMC

Across a diverse range of segments

The IAC will expand to up to 20 member companies across a diverse range of segments and geographies this year. The Council will then form regional councils and working groups to produce tangible solutions.

“Geopolitical, natural and other global electronics supply chain disruptions in recent years have made clear the time is now to better prepare for future crises,” said Bettina Weiss, Chief of Staff and Corporate Strategy at SEMI. “Industry Advisory Council founding members will immediately begin to define priorities, objectives and strategies for the SEMI Supply Chain Management Initiative that lead to actions aimed at strengthening continuity across the entire value chain and supporting semiconductor industry growth.”

“SEMI applauds these industry leaders and their commitment to ensuring that the supply chain is better prepared to seize the tremendous opportunities ahead and minimize the impact of disruptions,” Weiss said.

IAC founding members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Engagement: Establish global and regional Industry Advisory Councils to guide priorities and bolster end-to-end electronics supply chain continuity

Collaboration: Create platforms for information exchange, education and thought leadership

Data collection: Conduct quarterly SCM pulse surveys with McKinsey & Company to remain current on industry trends and benchmark best practices

Industry alignment: Establish conventions for SCM visibility and transparency through the SEMI International Standards Program