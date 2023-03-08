NeuronicWorks hosts Tech Days event

In an effort to help bolster the growth of the electronic product development community in Canada, Toronto-based engineering design firm NeuronicWorks Inc. held its first Tech Day event recently, hosting product innovators and entrepreneurs to a full day of workshops.

“We understand the challenges innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups face when they set out to realize their product dream. With this in mind are planning on organizing a few more of these one-day workshops through 2023,” says Titu Botos, CEO of NeuronicWorks.

Held at the firm’s North York (Toronto) office location, the workshops were presented by leading industry experts, and were open to all start-ups and entrepreneurs interested in gaining the necessary expertise and guidance they will need in their product-to-market journey, according to Botos.

“As part of our efforts in building and promoting the electronic product development community in Ontario, our objective is to collaborate and share knowledge on the best practices, challenges, solutions and trends in the electronic product development and manufacturing space,” Botos adds.

Advertisement

The workshops presented were aimed at assisting start-ups and entrepreneurs gain some expertise and guidance required in their product-to-market journey. Session included discussions around product development best practices, challenges and solutions in hardware, firmware, industrial, mechanical design and other disciplines, electronic component selection for your design, component shortages and future expectations, regulatory compliance, certifying your design for market readiness, best practices in system integration, market research for new product development, funding your product idea, intellectual property, design to manufacturing transfer and more.