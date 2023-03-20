Mouser signs global disty deal with Innovative Sensor Technology

Mouser Electronics Inc. has reached a new global distribution agreement with Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, an industry-leading manufacturer of physical, chemical and biological sensors. With more than 30 years of experience, Innovative Sensor Technology’s suite of precision sensor solutions includes both platinum and nickel thick-and thin-film RTD temperature sensors, thermal mass flow sensors, humidity sensors, biosensors, conductivity sensors, and more.

Mouser now stocks the latest Innovative Sensor Technology products, including the new PW Series platinum resistive temperature devices (RTD). These class A PW sensors combine the accuracy and precision of wire-wound sensors with the advantages of thin-film sensors, offering robustness, small dimensions, cost-effectiveness, and low hysteresis. Compared to a standard thin-film sensor measuring up to +300°C, the IST AG PW sensors expand performance, measuring with high accuracy (class A) with a wider operating temperature range from -200°C to +600°C. The PW sensors are also available in round ceramic housing with the exact dimensions as a traditional wire-wound sensor, providing easy interchangeability into existing temperature applications.