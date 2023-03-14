Med-tech firm lands $40M EDC investment

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical technology innovator, secured a USD $40 million investment from Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit agency. EDC leads a USD $50 million financing round to accelerate Synaptive’s proprietary innovative portfolio.

The commitment from EDC will boost Synaptive’s development and commercial capabilities while expanding clinician access to the company’s fully integrated technologies. This partnership is aligned with the mission of EDC’s Mid-Market Growth Business to help accelerate the expansion of leading mid-market Canadian technology companies that are positioned to advance Canada’s international competitiveness in global markets.

“Synaptive is a high-growth, innovative company offering cutting-edge healthcare products and solutions. Their highly disruptive, market leading technology enables improved patient outcomes while providing compelling benefits for all healthcare system stakeholders,” said Guillermo Freire, EDC’s senior VP mid-market group. “EDC is highly focused on supporting emerging global champions in critical sectors of the future. By investing in Synaptive, EDC is backing the accelerated adoption of important technologies which advance the cause of human well-being internationally.”

Robotic exoscope combines optics and video processing

Developed and manufactured in Canada, the company’s products include a surgical digital robotic exoscope, integrative data platforms and comprehensive imaging technology. Synaptive’s devices are connecting clinicians in operating rooms across mid-field MRI, surgical planning and surgical visualization platforms.

Synaptive’s integrated surgical suite includes Modus V, Modus Nav, Modus Plan, and mid-field MRI. Each product automates critical patient data through every step of surgical intervention. Modus V, a robotic exoscope, seamlessly combines optics and video processing breakthroughs for a revamped surgical operating experience. Additionally, Synaptive’s mid-field MRI supports faster and earlier detection of neurological deficits.

“This investment allows us to expand rapidly and is well timed with our most exciting product releases to date,” said Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Our shared vision and purpose are to provide our industry leading and patient focused technologies to as many people as we can globally.”