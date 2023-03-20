LoRa Alliance launches accredited professional program

The LoRa Alliance, a global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), has introduced its LoRaWAN Accredited Professional program. The new accreditation supports the growing need for skilled LoRaWAN professionals in the market.

“LoRaWAN is a mature technology with massive deployments and the largest IoT ecosystem,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Over the past few years, the IoT industry has asked for a technical accreditation program to meet the growing need for skilled LoRaWAN professionals. Developers and engineers who obtain accredited professional status will bring strong knowledge of LoRaWAN to support IoT projects around the world.”

The new LoRaWAN Accredited Professional program is administered by the LoRa Alliance, which develops and maintains the LoRaWAN standard. Individuals who pass the LoRaWAN Professional Accreditation exam have demonstrated advanced knowledge of the LoRaWAN standard and its implementation. This program is recommended for individuals with at least two years of professional experience developing and implementing LoRaWAN and/or have completed LoRa Alliance endorsed trainings.

The program offers significant benefits to technical IoT professionals, consultants, engineers, and developers who successfully achieve LoRaWAN Accredited Professional status:

Advertisement