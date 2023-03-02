Keysight & Analog Devices collaborate on 6G technology

Keysight Technologies Inc., providers of advanced design test and validation solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), a leading global semiconductor player, to advance 6G technology design and development.

New 6G network capabilities will be based on existing and emerging technologies to enable new use cases and applications. Keysight and ADI will bring together high-performance solutions and expertise across a wide range of technology domains to realize the industry’s evolving 6G vision. Under the MoU, the companies will collaborate to develop innovative solutions in technology areas critical to multiple facets of wireless network performance including energy efficiency as well as resilient and secure wireless connectivity.

“Collaborating with technology leaders on important issues such as the environmental sustainability of next-generation networks allows companies to make an even larger impact working together,” said Joe Barry, VP of marketing, systems & technology for the communication and Cloud business unit at ADI. “We are delighted to extend its relationship with Keysight as we focus on solving these and other challenges while creating wireless solutions for future 6G networks.”

New waveforms and spectrum technologies

The two companies will build on existing collaborations in 5G, open radio access network (RAN), and phased array technology to accelerate technological breakthroughs required to deliver solutions and services with the potential to transform lives while offering huge opportunities for business, industry, and consumers. Future use cases will leverage new waveforms and spectrum technologies, a new 6G air-interface, higher order antenna systems, and sensing. Advancements in virtualization, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) will drive the continued digital transformation, which underpins the 6G vision.

“Keysight is pleased to expand the company’s collaboration with ADI to encompass 6G technologies by providing industry-leading design, measurement, and validation expertise and solutions,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, VP, 6G and next generation technology at Keysight. “The collaboration offers Keysight the opportunity to advance a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities and technology platforms, enabling ADI to achieve strategic initiatives essential to long-term commercial success associated with 6G investments.”