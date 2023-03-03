Fusion Worldwide adds global offices in EMEA, APAC regions

Fusion Worldwide, a global open market sourcing distributor for electronic components, announced expansions to offices in Germany, Japan, and the opening of a new office in Taiwan and New Hampshire. The investments will improve service and experience in high-density customer locations supporting industries including automotive, telecommunications, industrial, aerospace and defense.

Impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including chip shortages and manufacturing disruptions, combined with surging demand across various industries changed supply chain operations over the last few years, creating new dependencies on the open market.

Better serve local markets

To support this corporate growth and increasing customer demand for building resilient supply chains, Fusion invested in new global office locations to better serve local markets. In 2022, Fusion opened new offices in Brazil and Japan due to increased local investment in semiconductor production. Its Japan office is now one of the company’s highest producing locations. Fusion also unveiled an expanded 26,000 sq. ft. electronic component test house for its subsidiary Prosemi Pte. Ltd. in Singapore and expanded its office in Boston to a larger building to accommodate team growth.

“Fusion’s accelerated growth plan requires us to expand our geographic footprint to meet our customers’ needs while maintaining the commitment to quality and standards they’ve come to expect,” said Paul Romano, COO, Fusion Worldwide. “Market responsiveness is paramount to navigate today’s complex supply chain. We’re confident that our global expansion plan and technology offerings will enable us to meet evolving demands for the electronic components market.”

“As we continue to grow our vast network of suppliers to help our customers find the components they need to stay on top of supply requirements, we are also making investments that support the relationship-driven nature of our business,” added Tobey Gonnerman, president, Fusion Worldwide. “Increasing our proximity to customers demonstrates our commitment to communicating in the local languages and understanding the cultural and business nuances of every market, sector and geography we serve.”