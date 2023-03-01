Feds invest in next gen aerospace workers

FedDev Ontario has announced an investment of over $3.8 million for McMaster University to deliver a two-year targeted training program that is designed and instructed in collaboration with industry for aerospace professionals in southern Ontario. The goal is to help SMEs in this sector strengthen the workforce and grow our economy.

Through partnerships with organizations like Mohawk College Enterprise, Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research, the Ontario Aerospace Council, Women in Aerospace Canada, as well as employers and industry experts, the curriculum will deliver the best results possible. The program will help participating employers and SMEs improve productivity and efficiency through training and upskilling focused on the integration of technology in the workplace, allowing them to better understand their environmental impact and make efforts in greening their operations.

McMaster University is working with Indigenous organizations to help make outreach, engagement and participation easier for Indigenous people in manufacturing and aerospace training programs, with the intent of making skilled jobs more accessible. Additionally, a series of short courses based on a reconciliation toolkit for business leaders is being developed to increase awareness of regional Indigenous communities and their culture as well as how to attract and retain Indigenous talent.

Equip aerospace employees with the tools

Through this project, it is anticipated that nearly 340 aerospace professionals will receive the training and tools they need to grow in the industry, 100 of which will be Indigenous learners. All of the program participants will then go on to make the changes needed to help the aerospace industry excel and meet the demands on today’s global supply chain.

“Through this important investment, McMaster University will be able to equip nearly 340 employees in the aerospace sector with the tools they need to succeed,” says Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain.