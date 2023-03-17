Engineering platform uses smart algorithms and AI

CELUS GmbH, a deep tech software company based in Munich, Germany, has rolled-out a brand-new engineering platform with the mission to accelerate innovations in electronic design using smart algorithms and AI. The new platform, which is expected to be released this spring in a beta platform, is giving electronics designers the opportunity to pioneer the software, receive first-hand training from CELUS, and access the private beta community.

“Our solution uses a high level of automation to turn ideas into electronic designs, boosting collaboration and productivity,” says Tobias Pohl, CEO of CELUS CEO.

Suitable for all users

Suitable for engineers, designers, enthusiasts and hobbyists, CELUS has already opened up new levels of efficiency and quality assurance to electronic engineering professionals, distributors, and component manufacturers worldwide.

“Applying CELUS’ AI-enhanced products to prospective designs is the best way to understand how machine learning can significantly reduce laborious engineering and composition times for circuit diagrams, board design and component selection,” Pohl says.

Advertisement

Projects will be showcased on the CELUS platform amongst a brand new community of private testers, called ‘CELUS Power Drivers’, with designs able to be shared and re-used among users. The collaborative approach enables testers to support each other, build out personal and technical networks, as well as users’ brands and reputations. Available to all designs are schematics, a BOM, pcb documents and PDFs for documentation, and all output files will be generated for Autodesk Eagle. The cohort of beta users can also generate projects with the CELUS design tool, from the block diagram to the output files.

Looking for feedback from users

The platform additionally provides access to a library of reference projects and component applications based on different technologies, such as Arduino, Espressif and Raspberry Pi. For testers to hit the ground running, direct contact and training both with CELUS and manufacturing experts are offered as part of the beta programme.

“Our expertise and products are best understood with hands-on experience, and we appreciate any feedback and ideas from the testers to make our new platform as valuable as possible for the global engineering community,” Pohl adds.

Electronics experts looking to join the beta testing program for this design automation platform can click here.