Avnet, Microchip collaborate on IoT security

Leading global technology solutions providers Avnet and Microchip Technology Inc. have co-developed methods to simplify the adoption and deployment of IoT security for developers and OEMs.

Microchip and Avnet can now deliver pre-integrated, easy to onboard, secure designs that include Microchip’s pre-provisioned CryptoAuthentication ICs enabled by the Trust Platform services and natively trusted deployment of secured devices directly to IoTConnect, thus allowing for full lifecycle Secure Device Management (SDM).

Adding this technology to a connected device ensures it is uniquely traceable, recognized and trusted by the cloud platform. Identity management is integral to the solution.

Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip’s secure computing business unit, said: “Integrating Avnet’s IoTConnect SDM technology with our Trust&GO platform allows removal of customer touchpoints requiring setup of certificates and provision of associated keys securely in an embedded system. This removal enabled by our partnership with Avnet facilitates customer deployments towards another level of scale with enhanced security.”

Deploying IoT devices

For customers, IoTConnect coupled with Microchip’s Trust&GO and TrustFLEX platform simplifies the process of deploying IoT devices, as they will now have a unique identity built-in, giving them pre-provisioned edge-to-cloud security out of the box.

Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet, said: “Avnet and Microchip have worked closely to bring this solution to market. Support for SDM at this level, in this simple way, is hugely significant because it removes another challenge OEMs face in securing their connected devices.”

Provides OEMs with seamlessly scalable full-stack solutions

Avnet’s IoTConnect platform provides advanced capabilities such as pre-integrated edge-to-cloud hardware support and full lifecycle secure device and identity management. It also provides OEMs with seamlessly scalable full-stack solutions that include hardware and cloud agnostic edge designs, as well as tailored business applications and analytics. All of these capabilities are delivered through a single aggregated experience which allows OEMs, systems integrators, and software developers to secure, monetize, and support end-customer solutions.