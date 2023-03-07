ACEC unveils professional development learning platform

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) has launched a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) learning platform for professional engineers in time for PEO’s new mandatory requirements that took effect as of 2023.

EngineeringCPD.ca is a new platform which provides technical courses for continuing professional development, aligned with PEO’s requirements. Staff of ACEC member companies from across Canada will be provided a 25% discount off the published rates.

The platform itself offers a searchable database, covering courses across multiple engineering disciplines, in a variety of formats to meet all learners needs and preferences. A one-stop-shop, the learning platform tracks programs, hours, billing and provides appropriate descriptions and certificates to make tracking and reporting easier.

“We are excited to be launching a platform that is designed to make regulatory compliance simple and affordable for professional engineers employed by ACEC member companies,” said Bruce G. Matthews, Executive Director, ACEC-Ontario. “It’s intended to make the management of CPD straightforward, and we provide significant discounts to our community, all a part of the member benefits with ACEC-Ontario.”

This educational tool is open not only to Ontario-based professional engineers, but professional engineers across the country. Consulting Engineers from offices across the nation can be provided with discount codes to take advantage, as long as their office holds a current membership within the ACEC-Canada family.