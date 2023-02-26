Vicor reaches global disty deal with Avnet

Vicor Corp. has reached a distribution agreement with Avnet, expanding the global access to the manufacturer’s power modules.

“This is a great opportunity for Vicor to partner with a global leader aligned with Vicor’s target markets,” said David Krakauer, VP industrial business unit and corporate marketing. “Working with Avnet, will better position Vicor to bring our highly differentiated modular power solutions to customers who wish to unleash the power of their own innovations.”

“In today’s markets, businesses need to innovate to stay ahead of the competition,” said Peggy Carrieres, global VP supplier development for Avnet. “This agreement comes at a time when many of our customers are looking for opportunities to separate themselves from the pack. They are struggling to fit more power in increasingly smaller spaces, and they are searching for power-dense and highly efficient solutions. Vicor power modules will deliver a quality solution for our customers.”