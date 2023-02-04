TTI Family of specialists renews support of Women in Electronics

TTI Inc., a global specialty distributor of electronic components, announced that its Family of Specialists will continue its Platinum-Level support as a founding sponsor of the Women in Electronics (WE) non-profit organization.

TTI, together with Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and eXponential Technology Group (XTG), have found great value in partnering with this industry organization dedicated to enhancing the professional platform for women in electronics. The company extends its appreciation to its many employees who have invested their time to serve in various volunteer positions within the organization.

“TTI takes great pride in supporting WE again for the coming year as this organization fosters growth and leadership to the many talented, professional women in the electronic component industry,” says John Drabik, TTI President Americas. “By providing strong advocacy and valuable mentorship programs, WE is fulfilling a meaningful service to its members, as well as to the entire industry.”

Professional & personal development opportunities

“Women play a vital role in our industry’s future and success,” adds Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ CEO and president. “Our businesses need the insights, perspective and vision that only women can provide if we are to succeed in the 21st century. We are pleased to continue our support of this important industry organization.”

“This organization provides women in our industry with unique professional and personal development opportunities,” notes Frank Flynn, Sager Electronics’ president. “We are firmly committed to providing ongoing access to opportunities for growth and advancement. Sager’s Director of Marketing Communications, Maryellen Stack, has served as an officer for Women in Electronics, and we thank her for the volunteer service.”