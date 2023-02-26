TTI appoints sales manager for Pacific Northwest

TTI Inc., a global specialty distributor of electronic components, announced the creation and appointment of a new management position, district sales manager for the Pacific Northwest, with territory responsibility for Western Canada, along with Washington, Oregon, San Jose and Sacramento.

Slated to step into this key management role is Alexis Canfield, who since 2021, has held the position of general manager for the TTI Washington branch.

In making the announcement, Dave Williamson, regional VP Western Region, recognized Canfield’s talent and proven track record that has led the Washington branch to great success, stating she is well positioned to excel in this advanced leadership appointment. Canfield is a 16-year veteran within the organization and during her career has held several positions within the organization including inside sales, field sales and excelling as manager for both.