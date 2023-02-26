SMT Tooling partners with JW Corp. in Canada

SMT Tooling, a division of PSA Systems, has partnered with JW Corp. as its newest manufacturers’ representative. Under the agreement, Jason Wahba will represent SMT Tooling’s Matrix Automatic SMT Support Tooling throughout Canada.

“SMT Tooling is excited to have the support of Wahba and his team. He is an intelligent, motivated, and technically knowledgeable individual. His core values align with SMT Tooling’s and we look forward to a great relationship,” said Jeffrey Pulaski, project manager, SMT Tooling.

The JW Corp. is a privately held technical sales representation company servicing Canada’s high-tech manufacturing industry. Witnessing a growing need for a fresh and innovative representation organization in Canada, Wahba founded the company in 2017, and now holds the title of owner and president.

SMT Tooling’s Matrix system installs in minutes and includes the company’s proprietary pneumatic connections for quick and easy product changeover utilizing ‘Smart Touch’ operator interface with on-screen operator instructions and access to PSA downloadable process apps. Features include feather-lite setup force and the most rigid locking force of any system in the industry.