RF chipset player changes name from SiTune

A leader in low-power universal RF chipsets, SiTune Corp. , has rebranded to Arctic Semiconductor to emphasize its focus on 5G RF products. The company has started shipping its first 5G silicon chipset, IceWings, in mass production.

IceWings has already been chosen by several customers for its programmable, high-performance, and low power features. Arctic has been developing IceWings and other 5G chipsets for more than three years and holds over 40 patents for its cutting-edge technology. Arctic’s low-power universal RF chipsets provide exceptional signal quality and low power consumption to help equipment manufacturers build 5G wireless radios for various applications including small cells, private networks, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), macro base stations, and massive MIMO platforms.

“Our mission at Arctic Semiconductor is to design and develop the most energy efficient 5G RF IC solutions on the market,” said Vahid Toosi, founder and CEO of Arctic Semiconductor. “The benefits of 5G will be felt for decades, but the energy and infrastructure costs are a challenge today. Offering cost-effective components that beats 3gpp specification while lowering power consumption are the key to fully scale 5G globally. That’s why we’ve chosen to focus on 5G and are committed to create solutions that are energy efficient as well as high performance.”