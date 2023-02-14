Quebec gives $64M to Mitacs for innovation internships

The Government of Quebec has announced an investment of up to $64.6 million in Mitacs from 2023 to 2027 to fund innovation internships. The purpose of this investment is to foster closer collaboration between the postsecondary sphere and companies, and to promote international exchange.

The announcement was made by Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec’s Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, and John Hepburn, CEO of Mitacs, at Centech’s offices in Montréal. The funding is part of the new Stratégie québécoise de recherche et d’investissement en innovation (SQRI 2), which places research and innovation at the centre of the Government of Quebec’s economic vision.

The funding will:

Promote innovation within Quebec organizations, especially SMEs

Create new partnerships between postsecondary institutions and companies

Attract and train more talent

Align the specialized workforce produced by the postsecondary sphere with companies working in key sectors of the Quebec economy

Additionally, the agreement will allow a new generation of Quebec students to gain work experience and refine the professional skills they will need to succeed in the future economy.