NAB Show to explore next gen of content delivery systems

The NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference returns this spring, offering forward-focused insights into the technical issues, challenges and opportunities affecting the future of content delivery ecosystems. Produced in partnership with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and the North American Broadcasters Association, the conference will run April 15–18, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The BEIT Conference at NAB Show is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, media technology managers, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers and distributors, engineering consultants and R&D engineers. The conference will feature technical presentations on the evolution of next-generation content delivery systems for radio, television and the broader media and IT ecosystem.

The BEIT opening session will also feature the presentation of the NAB Best Paper Award, honoring the author(s) of the conference’s best technical paper. Technical papers will be presented during sessions focused on topics including NextGen TV, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, media workflows, innovation in radio, media in the cloud, hybrid radio, sustainability, streaming, 5G and video coding, among others. The papers will be included in the BEITC Proceedings, which will also be released by PILOT, the innovation wing of the National Association of Broadcasters, on April 15.