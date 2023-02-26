Mouser and Asahi Kasei Microdevices ink global disty deal

Mouser Electronics Inc., has signed a global distribution agreement with Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), an industry provider of advanced sensors and analog/digital mixed-signal ICs. Asahi Kasei Microdevices provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology mainly used for magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology based on silicon semiconductors. The new agreement gives design engineers easy access to Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ sensors and audio chips for mobile, automotive, industrial and consumer markets.

The Asahi Kasei Microdevices portfolio now available from Mouser includes the CZx coreless current sensor ICs. These devices feature creepage and clearance distances of 8mm or more and high accuracy. These current sensor ICs support a wide current range and generate less heat.