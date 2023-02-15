Magna opens new facility, expands in 5 other Ontario locations

Magna announced it is investing more than $470 million to expand its operations across Ontario. The growth includes a new battery enclosures facility in Brampton to support the Ford F-150 Lightning and future OEM programs.

In addition to the Brampton facility, Magna is growing in its locations in Guelph, Belleville, Newmarket, Windsor, and Penetanguishene. These expansions follow new business awards from various automakers in key product areas. They are also supported by $23.6 million in grants from the Ontario government to bring additional high-quality jobs to the region with ongoing training and development programs for employees. The new and expanded operations are expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Ontario over the next few years.

“Magna’s roots in Ontario run deep, and we are excited about opening a new facility dedicated to a strategic electrification product. The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows Magna to keep up with customer demands across several product areas,” said Eric Wilds, Magna Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario.”

Details of the new and expanding facilities include:

Brampton: A new 490,000 square-foot leased facility to manufacture battery enclosures for electric vehicles. Operations to begin in Q2 2023, roughly 560 new jobs are expected at full production.

Guelph: Magna is adding e-coat, molding and welding capacity to its exteriors plant to support new electric vehicle production. The expansion will total 120,000 square-feet, and production is planned to begin in Q2 2023. Approximately 175 new jobs are expected.

Belleville: Magna’s lighting plant is adding to its capabilities for printed circuit board assemblies and will start operations in Q4 2023. Up to 100 new jobs are expected.

Newmarket: Magna’s mechatronics facility which produces vehicle access systems including side door latches, electronic control units, and power systems _ is growing its business and expects approximately 75 new jobs.

Windsor: Magna’s mechatronics plant adds new business for powered aluminum tonneau covers. The facility has recently started those operations and is planning to add roughly 110 new jobs.

Penetanguishene: Magna’s mechatronics facility is growing its tailgate hinges production and more than 15 new jobs are planned.

“This investment represents another tremendous show of confidence in the growing strength and resilience of our province’s auto sector,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Together, with our industry partners, we’re putting Ontario back on the map as we build up Ontario’s electric vehicle supply chain from mining to manufacturing. The cars of the future and the batteries that power them will be built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”