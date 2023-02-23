Keysight expands its EDA software portfolio

Keysight Technologies Inc., a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions, has acquired Cliosoft and will be adding the company’s line of hardware design data and intellectual property (IP) management software tools to its portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) solutions.

Since its inception, Cliosoft’s primary focus has been managing design data, including functional IP blocks used in integrated circuits. Cliosoft’s products expand Keysight’s EDA software offering to include process and data management (PDM) capabilities that have been adopted by more than 400 global semiconductor and electronics systems customers.

By bringing Cliosoft into its EDA business, Keysight boosts its intelligent automation software offerings with PDM as an essential component in building the foundation for more productive workflows. Keysight is extending Cliosoft’s capabilities to include test data in a fabric that provides customers with a much stronger link between design and test.

Data management platform

Keysight and Cliosoft are long-standing industry collaborators as Cliosoft SOS, a data management platform, already integrates with Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) solution which many mutual customers currently use. The combined companies will continue to offer revision control and data and IP management solutions through EDA industry relationships, including Cadence, Empyrean, MathWorks, Siemens EDA, Silvaco, and Synopsys environments.

Advertisement

Keysight and Cliosoft share the philosophy that PDM is critical to first pass success of customer designs in global engineering enterprises. Design complexity is expanding the volume of IP blocks and data that engineering teams must effectively and efficiently manage. Industry trends such as heterogeneous integration, advanced packaging, and 24×7 follow-the-sun research and development operations are driving customers towards the next level of productivity improvements.