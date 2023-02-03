Infinite Electronics acquires Cable Connectivity Group

Infinite Electronics Inc., a global portfolio of connectivity solution brands, has completed its acquisition of Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) from Torqx Capital Partners and TKH Group NV. Headquartered in the Netherlands, CCG’s brands operate across Europe, with offices and production and distribution facilities in Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Poland, and China.

“The addition of CCG’ brand portfolio will further expand our footprint in Europe and better position us to meet customer demands for cable connectivity solutions,” said Infinite Electronics president and CEO, Penny Cotner. “Together, we share an aligned value proposition of working urgently to provide the products and real-time support customers need. We look forward to harnessing our shared capabilities to accelerate growth and success.”

Serving the global industrial and electronics markets, CCG’s brands are leading suppliers of cables, ready-to-connect cable systems and accessories. They are comprised of the following brands: TKD, KC Industrie, Capable, Schrade Kabeltechnik, Jobarco, Pantaflex, and ConCab.

“Infinite Electronics and CCG have many similarities, such as customer-driven values and ambitious global growth plans,” said Wouter-Jan van der Wurff, CCG’s CEO. “Joining Infinite Electronics’ portfolio is an exciting achievement and provides CCG’s brands a unique opportunity and the leverage to accelerate business growth globally.”

This acquisition further establishes Infinite Electronics’ presence in Europe and comes after the company announced earlier this month that it acquired Bulgin Ltd., a UK-based leading developer and manufacturer of innovative harsh environment connectivity solutions.