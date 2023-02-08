Hirose signs disty deal with Avnet and Newark

Hirose, a global provider of connector solutions, reached a distribution agreement with Avnet and Newark, which will distribute and support the firm’s full line of connector solutions in North America, Central America and South America.

Hirose is a provider of standard and specialty connectors for a wide range of applications.

“Hirose, Avnet and Newark share a commitment to delivering solutions that exceed customer expectations,” said Mark Kojak, chief marketing officer and senior VP of sales and operations for Hirose Electric USA. “The expansion of our business relationship between Avnet, Newark and Hirose leverages the success we have had in Europe with our Abacus business unit to expand into the Americas region.

“Avnet is focused on providing customers with the flexibility to design and build anywhere in the world. We are also uniquely positioned with Newark to offer customers choice and control in how and where they want to be served,” adds Peggy Carrieres, global vice president supplier development for Avnet. “The expansion of our relationship with Hirose accelerates our ability to achieve these objectives. We are looking forward to driving joint customer success between Avnet and Hirose.”