Hirose opens new Americas HQ

Hirose, manufacturers of connector solutions, has opened a new Americas corporate headquarters near Chicago, IL. The new state-of-the-art facility features key elements to support customer development life cycle. This includes an expanded engineering lab with application support services and a new leading-edge customer imagination centre.

The upgraded facilities enable Hirose to work closely with customers to support the development of innovative products that meet application demands. The 18,000-square-foot facility also has a dedicated training center for customers, sales representatives, and distribution partners.

The new HQ reflects the firm’s commitment to customers and channel partners in the Americas. Combining a wide selection of connectors with unsurpassed customer service, Hirose caters to design engineers and buyers by designing and delivering interconnect solutions for OEM applications. The facility aims to simplify the design process, shorten the design cycle, and quickly meet customer requirements.

Expanded customer support

In addition, the expanded customer support centre offers specialized connectivity design support for a wide range of applications including automotive, consumer electronics, data center, home appliances, industrial, lighting, medical, smart grid, telecom, test & measurement, transportation and more.

Advertisement

“This investment was made based on our long-term view of the healthy industries we serve, and requirements to achieve our ambitious growth goals,” says Sid Tono, president & COO of Hirose Americas.