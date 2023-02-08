Future Electronics CEO resigns

A prominent Quebec businessman says he’s stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of electronics components company Future Electronics to focus on protecting his reputation amid allegations reported this week that he had paid minors for sex.

Robert G. Miller says that allegations reported by Radio-Canada and CBC last week that he gave girls aged 14 to 17 cash and gifts in exchange for sex between 1994 and 2006 are false. A news release Friday from Future Electronics says Miller “adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him” adding they are “false and wholly unsubstantiated” and arose during a “bitter divorce.”

The statement notes a Montreal police investigation was conducted into the allegations and says authorities determined they were unfounded. The statement claims the allegations are now resurfacing for financial gain.

Serious health problems

Miller was chairman, president and CEO of Future Electronics but the release says he had not been involved in day-to-day operations for a number of years and will now focus on serious health problems and “the protection of his reputation.” In tweets earlier today, the province’s prosecution service and Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel urged any possible victim or witness to file a complaint with authorities.

Montreal police confirmed in a news release that they had investigated allegations against Miller in 2008-2009 and submitted a file to the provincial prosecution service to determine if charges were warranted. A spokesperson for the prosecution service said Friday that no charges were laid in the matter.

New Board elected

Following on the heels of Miller’s departure, Future Electronics has announced its appointment of a new executive team. Omar Baig, in addition to holding the positions of President and CEO, has become Chairman of the organization effective immediately. Baig joined the corporation in 2002, in a sales role and progressively assumed multiple roles leading to his current appointment. Most recently, he held the position of chief operating officer for three years. He will be supported by a nine-person multidisciplinary executive committee.

Executive team members include Stuart Baily (supply chain), YH Chin (Asia), Luc Dufour (finance, IT), Georgia Genovezos (digital), Karim Khebere (EMEA), George Maughan (legal), Jamie Singerman (HR), Karim Yasmine (marketing), and Julie Belanger (advisory role).

In addition, and as part of a multi-year digital transformation, Julie Belanger has joined the company as vice-president of transformation, a newly created executive position with responsibility for driving change management, continuous improvement and digital transformation globally.

“Our leadership realizes this has been a challenging week for the Future Electronics team, but I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this company and our wonderful employees. The appointment of these strategic roles further demonstrates our commitment to our customers, suppliers and employees. These appointments clearly support our long-term strategy of adding value to our business partners,” said Omar Baig, CEO, president & Chairman.