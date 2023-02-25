Expeto collaborates with Intel

Expeto Inc., Vancouver-based provider of Enterprise First networking over private and public mobile networks, announced that it is working with Intel to support enterprise 4G/5G network-powered connectivity for a wide range of industry verticals.

The effort benefits medium to large enterprises that want a complete solution (i.e., cloud hosting of network workloads, mobile networks, remote edge computing devices and vertical application partnerships) to deliver business outcomes such as increased productivity, reduced carbon footprint and improved worker safety.

Automotive OEM customers

Expeto’s NeXtworking platform is available as a PaaS-based service running end-to-end on Intel powered private and hyperscale clouds and provides connectivity to smart edge devices running on Intel architecture.

The Expeto and Intel collaboration has already demonstrated outcomes for electric utility and automotive OEM customers. Expeto enterprise 4G/5G networks coupled with Intel Xeon processors and Smart Edge software enabled a smart grid in Oregon that integrated and dynamically allocated zero carbon electricity produced by distributed energy resources for an electric utility.

Intel powered cloud hosted applications

The collaboration has also benefited a leading car manufacturer building software defined connected vehicles, giving IT teams full control over 4G/5G networking from vehicles to Intel powered cloud hosted applications (e.g., telematics, predictive maintenance, 3D mapping and infotainment media servers).

Expeto and Intel plan to work together on a multi-access edge computing architecture using Intel Smart Edge building blocks and deliver additional edge services to Expeto’s global customers.