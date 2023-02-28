ECIA nets record attendance at AI webinar

Increasing interest in the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the electronic components industry was illustrated by the record attendance for a webinar hosted by the ECIA recently.

Titled ‘ChatGPT, Midjourney and Generative AI: How the Components Industry Can Supplement its Sales and Marketing Tactics’, the webinar was packed with actionable and timely information about the potential benefits and risks of using these powerful tools to enhance sales and marketing efforts.

ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other generative AI tools have gone from “What?” to “AI is taking my job?!” in a matter of weeks. From blog topic generation to copywriting, graphic design, coding, music and video development, and more, these tools are now encroaching on tasks once deemed safe from automation.

Presentations were made by two individuals representing Lectrix, including Geoffrey Forman, VP of marketing and Jordan Woo, director, SEO. The presenters unpacked 10 specific ways webinar attendees can begin using generative AI in sales and marketing strategies today and also shared three significant risks that must be considered.

Resources designed to supplement and amplify sales

“Generative AI has provided many with access to an incredible array of strategic, technical, and creative power,” explained Foreman. “Alongside these opportunities run risks: active lawsuits, potential Google penalties, and unexpected limitations which have left many wondering if, how, and when these platforms should be used. Once you lift the curtain of wonder and uncertainty, you become equipped with resources designed not to replace but to supplement and amplify sales and marketing strategies.”

“There’s been a lot of buzz about AI, and specifically, in the past few weeks, about ChatGPT,” continued Victor Meijers, Sr. VP ECIA. “The presenters from Lectrix have thought through a lot of issues that are specific to our industry and how we do business, making this webinar especially valuable to those trying to keep up with the latest marketing tools.” The webinar had more than 230 registrations.

A recording of this webinar is now available.