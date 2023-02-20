DSM expands its manufacturing capacity

In an effort to better serve its existing customer base and create additional capacity for new customers, Calgary based electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider Dynamic Source Manufacturing (DSM) Inc. has added new SMT production lines. Driven by organic growth in DSM’s strongest design sectors – communications and industrial – the EMS provider added an additional line, all based on the ASM Assembly platform.

“We are growing really well with our current customers, and installing this new SMT line is another step towards Industry 4.0, as we further grow our capacity for new opportunities,” says DSM president & CEO Duane Macauley.

DSM’s Calgary facility works largely (60%) with customers based in Western Canada, with the rest coming from the United States. DSM also operates a EMS facility in Tempe, Arizona, which primarily (90%) serves customers located in the southwest US. Macauley says DSM has also recently added two new lines to this facility.

State-of-the-art SMT technology

DSM’s lines provide full production capacity from solder paste inspection (SPI) at the front-end right through to 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) at the back end. The contract manufacturer also employs resources like state-of-the-art SMT technology, Level 4 part traceability, and 3D printing. DSM’s leading-edge facilities combine advanced robotics and automation with Six Sigma and lean manufacturing processes. DSM’s production capabilities range from 01005 and uBGA component placement to functional test and full box build assembly.

“All of this new equipment is on the same platform, as our goal is to offer redundancy at both sites, while also easing the training and maintenance processes,” says Macauley. “We are continuing to invest in new technology to further build on quality, efficiency, and automation in our facilities. Our existing customers appreciate the partnership and connectedness we have, along with the flexibility and responsiveness we deliver.”